Irvin (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

The young lefty continued to struggle on Tuesday, throwing 51 of his 79 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old debuted in 2019 and will have a lot of attention on him moving forward as the Athletics decide whether to keep him in a starting role or move him to the bullpen. Irvin will take the rubber against the Tigers next Thursday.