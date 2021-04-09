Irvin (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Irvin continued his regular-season struggles, as he's now given up eight runs (all earned) and 12 hits in 9. innings across two starts. The 27-year-old barely beat out Daulton Jefferies and A.J. Puk for a rotation spot with a great spring, and he's already in danger of losing that role.
More News
-
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Roughed up in Oakland debut•
-
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Wins fifth starter job•
-
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Fans 10 in latest start•
-
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Making case for early rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Dealt to Athletics•
-
Phillies' Cole Irvin: Returns to alternate camp•