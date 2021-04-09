Irvin (0-2) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Irvin continued his regular-season struggles, as he's now given up eight runs (all earned) and 12 hits in 9. innings across two starts. The 27-year-old barely beat out Daulton Jefferies and A.J. Puk for a rotation spot with a great spring, and he's already in danger of losing that role.