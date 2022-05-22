Irvin (2-2) picked up the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings in a 4-1 defeat Sunday against the Angels.

After coming off the injured list (shoulder) to make the start, it could have been a lot worse for Irvin. He managed to pitch around trouble throughout the outing, allowing three base runners in three different innings. The lefty has pitched at least five innings in all of his starts this season and has a 2.94 ERA. However, with 22 strikeouts and five homers allowed in 33.2 innings, there are plenty of signs that he's received more than his fair share of luck in the first quarter of the season. His next start will likely come at the end of next week against Texas.