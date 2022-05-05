Irvin underwent an MRI on his left shoulder Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Irvin is being evaluated for shoulder soreness, and it's not a major surprise that evaluation includes an MRI. The 28-year-old's next turn through the rotation is Friday at Minnesota, and his availability for that start is firmly up in the air.
