Irvin (7-11) picked up the win Tuesday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 10-6 victory over the Nationals. He struck out six.

The lefty failed to complete six innings for the first time since June 24, but this was the third time in his last four starts Irvin got tagged for at least five runs. Despite that rough stretch, the 28-year-old managed a 4.23 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 30:6 K:BB through 38.1 innings in August, but the late-summer fade makes him a somewhat risky fantasy option heading into September.