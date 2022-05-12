Irvin (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Irvin successfully threw off flat ground Wednesday, and he's been cleared to resume mound work to close out the week. The southpaw has been on the injured list with shoulder tendonitis since May 5, but it's possible he'll be able to return to game action when he's first eligible.
