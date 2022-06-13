Irvin (2-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 5.2 innings to take the loss in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Irvin had one of his worst starts of the season Sunday, as he gave up three runs in the first inning prior to allowing two more runs to come across in the bottom of the sixth. In spite of Sunday's lackluster results, the southpaw has been relatively effective this year, posting a 3.34 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 56.2 innings over his first 10 starts. Irvin has lasted at least five innings in every start to begin the year and tentatively lines up to make his next start at home Saturday against the Royals.