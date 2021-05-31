Irvin (3-7) allowed four runs on six hits over six innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Angels.

Despite the unsightly line, Irvin was decent for most of his outing Sunday. All four runs allowed came during a brutal second inning, including a solo home run by Jared Walsh and a two-run double by David Fletcher. His ERA jumped to 4.12 as he took a loss for the third straight start and fourth in his last five appearances. Irvin is lined up to start in Colorado next weekend.