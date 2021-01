Irvin was traded from the Phillies to the Athletics on Saturday for cash considerations, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Irvin spent most of the 2020 season at the Phillies' alternate training site after allowing seven runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.2 relief innings. The southpaw has worked as a starter and reliever in the past and could serve as a swingman for his new club in 2021.