Irvin (1-1) earned the win after allowing three runs on five hits across 6.1 innings during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rays. He registered two strikeouts and zero walks.

Irvin was rolling heading into the seventh, but he gave up a leadoff double to Harold Ramirez and a two-run homer to Brandon Lowe two batters later, which ended his night. While Thursday's outing was certainly a bounce back from his first start of the season, the long ball continues to be an issue for Irvin. He's allowed four homers -- accounting for six of his seven earned runs -- through 11.2 innings so far this season.