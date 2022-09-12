Irvin (8-11) gave up two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win in a 10-3 victory over the White Sox on Sunday.

Irvin bounced back with a quality start after getting shelled for nine runs his last time out against Atlanta. The left-hander looked in control throughout the start and never found himself in much serious trouble. Irvin has been good at minimizing baserunners this season and boasts a WHIP of 1.10 in 159.1 innings pitched. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a tough divisional matchup at Houston.