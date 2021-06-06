Irvin (4-7) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

The southpaw finished with his first quality start since May 15, rebounding nicely after allowing 13 earned runs over 15.2 innings across his previous three starts. Irvin also notched his highest strikeout total since striking out nine Blue Jays on May 4. He induced 15 swinging strikes in the contest and kept Colorado off the scoreboard after allowing a first-inning run. Irvin will carry a 3.89 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Friday at home versus Kansas City.