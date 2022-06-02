Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Astros, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

The southpaw tossed 57 of 89 pitches for strikes before getting the hook one out short of his fourth straight quality start. Irvin isn't dominant, but when healthy he's been getting the job done for an Oakland squad in need of stability in the rotation, working at least five innings in seven straight trips to the mound without giving up more than three earned runs in any of them. He'll carry a 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next outing.