Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Marlins, allowing three hits over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

The lefty put together perhaps the best start of his big-league career, setting a new personal best with the 11 Ks and generating a massive 25 swinging strikes among his 92 pitches. Unfortunately, Irvin was denied his seventh win of the year when Zach Jackson and Dany Jimenez faltered in the eighth and ninth innings. The quality start was Irvin's 13th of the year, and he'll carry a 3.16 ERA and 98:26 K:BB through 142.1 innings into his next outing.