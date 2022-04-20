Irvin didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Baltimore, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Irving and Oriole's starter Chris Ellis engaged in a low-scoring affair with Irvin's lone run allowed in the first inning putting him on the hook for the loss until Oakland scored two in the sixth. The 28-year-old has pitched well enough in his last two starts -- allowing four runs in 11.1 total innings -- but he lacks the strikeout upside to truly make an impact with a career 6.3 K/9 mark. He's tentatively scheduled to take the mound against Texas on Sunday for his next start.