Irvin (2-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings as the A's were blanked 2-0 by the Rays. He struck out eight.

The southpaw set a new season high in strikeouts while delivering his second quality start, but it went to waste as Oakland's bats fell silent. Irvin continues to pitch well enough to hang onto a rotation spot, and he'll take a 3.67 ERA and 25:4 K:BB through 27 innings into his next outing.