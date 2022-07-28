Irvin (6-7) gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win in a 4-2 victory over the Astros on Wednesday.

Irvin continued his excellent string of performances in July with seven strong innings at home. He now has an ERA of 1.85 in five starts this month, with three of the starts coming against the division-rival Astros and one against the strong Blue Jays lineup. It is worth keeping an eye on Irvin to see if he can maintain his breakout 2022 campaign down the stretch, as his peripheral numbers and batted-ball metrics suggest that he is due to regress. Irvin is only striking out 6.1 batters per 9 innings and ranks in the bottom third of most Statcast categories, including Barrel %. Irvin is tentatively expected to make his next start on the road against the Angels on Wednesday.