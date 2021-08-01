Irvin (7-10) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Angels after allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk across 6.1 innings.

Shohei Ohtani doubled home a run during the third inning, but Irvin otherwise kept the Halos off the board. The left-hander has lost three of his past four starts, though he had no chance to win Saturday as Oakland's offense was unable to scratch across a run. Irvin has a 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 90:22 K:BB over 123.1 innings this season and should take the mound versus the Rangers next weekend.