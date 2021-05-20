Irvin (3-5) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

The 27-year-old southpaw has struggled with consistency at times, but this was one of his worst starts, as he allowed a season-high five runs. Irvin labored through a three-run third inning and allowed a two-run home run to Houston catcher Martin Maldonado in the fourth. For the year, Irvin has a 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB across 52.2 innings. He's projected for a favorable matchup against light-hitting Seattle next week.