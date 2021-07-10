Irvin (6-9) took the loss Friday as the A's were downed 3-2 by the Rangers, giving up three runs on three hits over five-plus innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The lefty took a shutout into the sixth inning, but Irvin got the hook after the first four Texas batters reached base on three singles and a hit by pitch, and Sergio Romo then allowed two of those inherited runners to score. Irvin has been one of the big surprises of the first half in the American League, and the 27-year-old will take a 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 78:19 K:BB through 106 innings into the All-Star break.