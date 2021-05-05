Irvin (3-3) earned the win over Toronto on Tuesday, pitching eight innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

The southpaw became the first Athletics pitcher to complete eight frames this season while striking out a season-high nine batters. He tossed 71 of 102 pitches for strikes and allowed only one extra-base hit in the contest. The strong outing lowered Irvin's season ERA to 3.09 to go along with a 34:5 K:BB across 35 innings. He has been especially impressive over his past four starts, compiling a 1.42 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He'll try to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday at home versus Tampa Bay.