Irvin gave up one run on five hits and two walks across 6.2 innings during Saturday's 5-4 loss at Minnesota. He had two strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.
The left-hander surrendered a run during the first inning but otherwise blanked the Twins to deliver his fourth straight quality start, though the bullpen surrendered four runs during the eighth inning to squander the victory. Irvin has pitched well in 2021 with a 3.02 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB over 48.2 innings.
