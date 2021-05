Irvin (3-5) took the loss to Seattle on Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings as Oakland fell 4-3.

Irvin ran into trouble in the first and fourth, allowing seven runners and all four runs in those two winnings with here of the runs coming with two outs. He's been known to pitch to contact during his brief career but 33 base runners in 22.1 innings over his last four starts, three of them losses, won't get the job done.