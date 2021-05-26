Irvin (3-5) took a loss against Seattle on Tuesday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and a walk with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Irvin ran into trouble in the first and fourth, allowing seven runners and all four runs in those two innings. He's been known to pitch to contact during his brief career, but he's given up a little too much of it over his last four starts, as he's posted just an 8:6 K:BB with 14 runs (13 earned) on 27 hits over 22.2 innings. In the four-start stretch that preceded this contact-heavy skid, Irvin posted a 29:3 K:BB, so he's shown that he's capable of missing more bats, but consistency is clearly eluding him.