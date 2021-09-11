Irvin allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts through seven innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

Irvin left Saturday's game ahead by four runs, but the Oakland bullpen swiftly worked to undo the southpaw's superb effort. After a rocky August and beginning to September that saw Irvin post a K:BB of 11:11 through six starts, the A's and fantasy managers alike are jumping for joy with his eight strikeouts. He'll tentatively toe the rubber again Friday against the Angels.