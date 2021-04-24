Irvin (2-2) allowed one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out six in 5.1 innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Friday.

Irvin had some trouble limiting traffic on the basepaths Friday, but he was able to minimize run production to earn his second consecutive win. The southpaw gave up four runs in each of his first two starts of the season, but he's now given up just one run while striking out six in 11.1 innings across his last two outings. Irvin will attempt to keep his momentum going on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.