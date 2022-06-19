Irvin (2-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing a run on three hits while striking out six and walking two across 6.1 innings.

Irvin was pulled after allowing a Michael A. Taylor triple in the seventh inning. Taylor came around to score off Oakland reliever Domingo Acevedo thanks to a Ryan O'Hearn double, leaving Irvin with the earned run and the loss. The lefty pitched well enough to earn his fifth quality start of the year and bounced back well after allowing four earned runs in his last game. Irvin will take a 3.14 ERA into his next appearance.