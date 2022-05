Irvin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

The southpaw dueled Shane Bieber to a 1-1 deadlock through six frames, as Irvin delivered his second quality start of the season on 90 pitches (64 strikes). His poor 15.9 percent strikeout rate is offset by a 49.4 percent groundball rate, and Irvin will take a 2.93 ERA and 1.16 WHIP into his next outing.