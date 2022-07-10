Irvin (3-7) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out two without walking a batter, but he took the loss Sunday versus the Astros.

Irvin gave up an RBI double to Alex Bregman in the first inning and an RBI single to Korey Lee in the fifth. With the Athletics' lack of run support, that was enough to send Irvin to his fifth loss in his last six starts. The southpaw has posted three quality starts in that span and still boasts respectable ratios in the form of a 3.32 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 58:18 K:BB across 89.1 innings this year. His next start is also projected to be against the Astros, as he lines up to pitch next weekend in Houston.