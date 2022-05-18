Manager Mark Kotsay said Wednesday that Irvin (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the big club, but the Athletics have yet to determine which day he'll pitch, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Irvin is getting the green light to rejoin the Athletics after he allowed one run while striking out six over five innings in a rehab start for Single-A Stockton on Tuesday. He could be available to start for the Athletics as soon as Sunday against the Angels, but Kotsay could opt to give him an extra day of rest and have him make his return to the rotation during next week's series in Seattle. Oakland already opened up a spot in the rotation for the lefty by optioning Zach Logue to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.