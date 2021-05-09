Irvin (3-4) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Sunday, pitching six innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three.

The lefty continued to impress in the starting role for the Athletics, as he recorded his fourth quality start on the year. He tossed 53 of 82 pitches for strikes and had relatively strong command all afternoon. Irvin now has an ERA of 3.29 along with a 37:6 K:BB across 41 innings. He now has a 1.07 WHIP on the season and has been a bright spot in the Athletics' rotation.