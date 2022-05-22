Irvin (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Angels on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The left-hander was already confirmed as the starter for Sunday's series finale, but he's now officially back on the active roster. Irvin has been sidelined the past three weeks by shoulder tendinitis, but he's ready to rejoin the rotation after a one-game rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton. The 28-year-old covered five innings during the rehab outing, so any workload limitations should be relatively minor.