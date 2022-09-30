Irvin (9-13) took the loss in Thursday's matchup against the Angels. He completed four innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Irvin was hit hard Thursday, surrendering at least nine hits for the fourth time in his last six starts. In that stretch, he has allowed 30 earned runs over 32.2 innings but has received enough run support to record three wins in those starts. He would not be so lucky Thursday, as Shohei Ohtani flirted with flirted with a no-hitter and the Angels' bullpen shut the door in the ninth. Irvin tentatively lines up to face the Angels at home next week.