Irvin (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the A's fell 9-1 to the Astros, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

The southpaw rode an impressive spring to the fifth starter role in Oakland, but Irvin's regular-season debut for the A's left a lot to be desired. He threw only 55 of 82 pitches for strikes, but on the bright side he didn't give up too much hard contact as only one of the seven hits off him went for extra bases, and two of his earned runs scored after he left the game in the fifth when his replacement, Lou Trivino, was greeted by a Yordan Alvarez three-run homer. Irvin is is line for a rematch with the Astros in Houston on Thursday, but it wouldn't be too surprising if the A's elected to give one of the pitchers he beat out for a rotation spot, Daulton Jefferies or A.J. Puk, a look instead.