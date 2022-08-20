Irvin (6-11) gave up five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings to take the loss in a 10-2 defeat against the Mariners on Friday.

Irvin has been very good this season but he has now struggled in two consecutive starts. He was burned for five earned runs his last time out against Houston and the Mariners took him deep twice to hand him his 11th loss of the campaign. Both long balls came off the bat of Eugenio Suarez. Irvin has now given up 11 earned runs over his last 12 innings pitched. He will look to regain his effectiveness in his next expected start against the Marlins.