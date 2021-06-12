Irvin completed six innings against Kansas City on Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

For six innings Friday, Irvin kept the Royals off the scoreboard. However, Salvador Perez greeted him with a leadoff homer in the seventh frame, and Irvin was pulled after the following two batters reached base on singles. Irvin still had a chance to earn a win after his exit, but the Royals' bullpen eventually lost the lead and the contest. Still, the southpaw's appearance was a positive one as he notched his second straight quality start and went exactly six innings for the third straight outing. Irvin is lined up to next face the Angels at home Wednesday.