Irvin tossed seven innings against Boston on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

The southpaw made it through three innings without allowing Boston to get on the scoreboard. He was let down by his defense in the fourth, when a pair of errors led to two Red Sox runs. Irvin gave up another pair of runs the rest of the way and looked to be in line for his eighth loss before an Oakland rally in the eighth inning took him off the hook. He isn't striking out many batters on the season -- Saturday's start marked the 10th time in his past 11 outings in which he has notched five or fewer strikeouts -- but Irvin has nonetheless been able to navigate to a respectable 3.56 ERA overall. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place at Texas on Friday.