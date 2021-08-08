Irvin (8-10) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-3 rout of the Rangers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw served up a two-run shot to Adolis Garcia in the first inning but then shut down the Texas offense from there, firing 62 of 92 pitches for strikes before exiting. Irvin has delivered three quality starts in his last four outings and 12 in total on the season, and he'll take a 3.45 ERA and 94:24 K:BB through 130.1 innings into his next start.