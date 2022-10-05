Irvin allowed four hits and hit two batters while striking out five and walking none over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Irvin had a good start in his last outing of the year, but he received no support from his teammates while he was in the game. He had failed to escape the fifth inning in his previous two starts. Irvin concludes 2022 with a 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 128:36 K:BB across 181 innings over 30 starts. The southpaw could enter 2023 as the Athletics' top starter if he remains with the team through the offseason.