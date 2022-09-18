Irvin (9-11) earned the victory against the Astros on Saturday, allowing four earned runs on seven hits over seven innings while recording a strikeout.

Irvin got through his seven frames on an ultra-efficient 73 pitches while garnering his second straight win and third in the last four decisions overall. The veteran left-hander's troubles all came via the long ball during a rough first inning where he conceded homers to Aledmys Diaz, Kyle Tucker and Trey Mancini. Irvin's sub-par 9-11 record is offset by a solid 3.79 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, and he'll aim to reach 10 wins for the second straight season against the Mariners in a likely start at home Thursday.