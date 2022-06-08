Irvin did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out six.

Irvin pitched well on Tuesday, leaving the game tied 2-2 after allowing a run each in the first and third innings. Even after limiting the damage to two early runs, Irvin did not get any offensive support beyond two first inning runs, although he did avoid a loss. The six strikeouts were a season high for the lefty, who takes a 3.00 ERA into his next outing.