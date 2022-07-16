Irvin (4-7) earned the win during Friday's 5-1 victory over Houston, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Irvin and Houston starter Jose Urquidy were engaged in a pitcher's duel until the lefty surrendered one run in the fifth inning following a leadoff Chas McCormick double. Oakland eventually rallied to give the 28-year-old his second win in three starts, during which he's pitched to a 1.80 ERA across 20 innings. Irvin concludes the first half on a high note and possesses a 3.21 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 95.1 innings across 16 starts.