Irvin (shoulder) will start Sunday against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Irvin has missed all of May due to shoulder tendinitis. He threw five innings in a rehab start Tuesday, striking out six batters while allowing one run on five hits and no walks, so it looks as though he should be ready for something close to a full workload Saturday.
