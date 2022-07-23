Irvin (5-7) gave up one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven plus innings to earn the win in a 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

Irvin was excellent in his 17th start of the season. He got nine outs against the first nine batters faced and then strung together another three perfect innings from the fifth to the seventh. The eight strikeouts are a nice plus from a pitcher with 6.1 K/9, although it appeared that Irvin was given the benefit of the doubt on a number of inside strike calls. Irvin now boasts a solid 3.08 ERA and 1.07 WHIP on the season. With a BABIP of .255 and an xERA of 4.71, it will be worth watching if his ratios regress. Irvin is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Astros on Wednesday.