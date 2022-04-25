Irvin (2-1) struck out four in five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while earning the win in a 2-0 victory Sunday over Texas.

The lone hit against Irvin was a single by Marcus Semien to leadoff the game. He scattered two walks the rest of the way and left the game after throwing 87 pitches. The lefty has pitched at least five innings in all four starts, a rare accomplishment in 2022. With a 3.32 ERA and a 1.108 WHIP, Irvin has provided Oakland with better-than-expected production to start the season. His next start will likely be next weekend against Cleveland.