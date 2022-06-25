Irvin (2-5) took the loss in a defeat at the hands of the Royals on Friday, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Irvin once again pitched well enough to give his team a chance at victory, but Oakland's perpetually moribund offense put together yet another lackluster performance. The veteran left-hander rang up a solid 13 swinging strikes over his time on the hill and was essentially done in by Edward Olivares, who tagged him for a pair of solo home runs. Irvin's 3.29 ERA, when contrasted with his 2-5 record, is a testament to how much of a tough-luck season it's been for him thus far, and he'll hope for a turnaround in his fortunes when he takes the mound again in an unenviable matchup against the Yankees on Wednesday.