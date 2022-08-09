Irvin (6-9) yielded one run on five hits over eight innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Angels.

After serving up a solo homer to Luis Rengifo in the first inning, Irvin locked in and dominated the rest of the way. He allowed just one more runner to reach scoring position and tied his season best with 16 whiffs. The 28-year-old lefty has thrown at least six innings while giving up fewer than three earned runs in seven consecutive starts; he lowered his ERA from 3.58 to 2.92 during that span. Irvin will carry an 84:23 K:BB into his projected road match with Houston this weekend.