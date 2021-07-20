Irvin (7-9) hurled seven scoreless innings in Monday's win over the Angels, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

Irvin scattered seven hits while only needing 84 pitches to get through seven frames in what was one of his more impressive outings of the year. The 27-year-old has two shutout performances of seven innings or more over his last four outings and has delivered solid results as a back-end starter in his first season on the Athletics. He's lowered his ERA to a 3.42 to go along with a 1.18 WHIP and 81:20 K:BB over 113 innings. Irvin is tentatively lined up for a meeting against the Mariners over the weekend.