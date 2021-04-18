Irvin (1-2) earned the win against Detroit on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing four hits and no walks while striking out six.

After giving up four runs in each of his first two starts, Irvin was masterful Saturday, throwing a first-pitch strike to 17 of 23 batters and yielding zero extra-base hits. He tossed 93 pitches (63 strikes) in his six innings for his first quality start of the campaign. The southpaw will look to build upon the superb outing in his next start, currently slated for Friday at Baltimore.