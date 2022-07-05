Irvin (3-6) allowed a run on four hits and struck out four without walking a batter in eight innings to earn the win Monday over the Blue Jays.

Irvin got through the order perfectly the first time through, but the Blue Jays tagged him for a run and two hits in the fourth inning. He didn't allow a baserunner past first after that, finishing strong with 95 pitches (67 strikes) in a dominant outing. This was the sixth time in 14 starts Irvin's limited opponents to one run or fewer, and it's the second start in a row he's covered at least seven innings. The southpaw has a 3.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through 83.1 innings overall. He'll look to keep rolling in another tough projected matchup against the Astros this weekend.